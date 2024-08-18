Students to decide on launching political party as per situation
A potential political party by the students has been the talk of the town for the last few days. The coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led the mass uprising and toppled the Sheikh Hasina government, are still undecided on venturing into the traditional politics with a new organisation.
They have adopted a wait and watch policy and are willing to take a decision as per the situation’s demand. For now, they are solely focused on ‘abolishing the fascist system' and ‘facilitating a new political arrangement’.
However, their interest in forming a political party is evident in a statement made by Akram Hussain, a member of the SAD’s liaison committee.
The Awami League has destroyed all state institutions to such an extent that if elections are held now without a new political arrangement, the people would not have equal opportunities
While talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, he said, "Our main goal now is to maintain the solidarity of the state and reconstruct the damaged institutions. After that, God willing, we will definitely do politics.”
Still, Akram Hussain wants to leave the issue on the upcoming developments as he said time will determine the issue of forming a political party.
The Students Against Discrimination commenced its journey on 1 July, demanding reforms to the government job quota system. Through a month of street movements, they succeeded in unseating the Sheikh Hasina government, which had been in power for more than 15 years.
Two key coordinators of the movement – Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud – are now serving as advisers in the interim government.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding a potential political party, Nahid Islam said, “We want to uphold the national consensus and spirit that has been created through this movement. There will be discussions with the public regarding the formation of a political party. Based on the discussions, the situation will decide whether we should move towards forming a political party or not. However, there are no such plans at the moment."
Referring to the victims of the crackdown on their movement, he said, “The injured have not yet recovered, and we have not been able to honour the families of the martyrs properly. These are now our primary targets, and the issues of nation-building and state reforms will follow."
He further noted that they are working to create a consensus for a new political arrangement as well as a new Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Akram Hussain underscored the need for a political party of their own. “A new political arrangement and state solidarity is our goal. We are striving to ensure that the people can enjoy the second independence and breathe freely. We will also work to uphold this sense of freedom in the long term."
When asked specifically about the new political arrangement, he said it means creating equal opportunities for all. "The Awami League has destroyed all state institutions to such an extent that if elections are held now without a new political arrangement, the people would not have equal opportunities.”
Explaining the possible outcome of an election at this moment, he said, “The administration and police would side with one party, and everything would favour them. We will wait for the institutional reforms to create equal opportunities for all."