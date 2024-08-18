Students to decide on launching political party as per situation 

A potential political party by the students has been the talk of the town for the last few days. The coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led the mass uprising and toppled the Sheikh Hasina government, are still undecided on venturing into the traditional politics with a new organisation.

They have adopted a wait and watch policy and are willing to take a decision as per the situation’s demand. For now, they are solely focused on ‘abolishing the fascist system' and ‘facilitating a new political arrangement’.

However, their interest in forming a political party is evident in a statement made by Akram Hussain, a member of the SAD’s liaison committee.