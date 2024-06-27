We're doing everything to make our children worthy citizens: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday stressed the need for grooming children with the knowledge of science and technology to make them worthy citizens for the future.

“We have to go to the moon one day. We have to conquer the moon. So, we have to provide our children with science based education from their childhood,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the National Primary Education Week-2024 as the chief guest at a function with a renewed pledge to ensure quality education for children.

The primary and mass education ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital this morning.