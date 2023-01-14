MP Abdus Sobhan bought homes worth $4m in US

Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah alias Golap has purchased multiple homes in New York of the United States at a cost of USD 4 million.

But he did not declare the information during his parliamentary run in the previous election.

The organised crime and corruption reporting project (OCCRP), a global platform of investigative journalists, broke the news in a report published on its website on Friday.

According to the report, lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah began buying apartments in an upscale building in New York City’s Jackson Heights district in 2014. Over the next five years, his portfolio came to include nine properties, worth over USD 4 million in total.