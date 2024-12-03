Security beefed up at Indian embassy area in Dhaka

Security has been beefed up in areas surrounding the Indian embassy in the capital Dhaka after an organisation named Bangladesh Civil Society has announced a programme to besiege it.

Members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed on several roads towards the Indian embassy.

In particular, security measures have been intensified in the Banshtala area in the capital’s Shahjadpur. The Gulshan division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has shut down vehicular movement on the roads in Banshatala heading to the Indian embassy. Army men have also been deployed in the area.