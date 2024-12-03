Security beefed up at Indian embassy area in Dhaka
Security has been beefed up in areas surrounding the Indian embassy in the capital Dhaka after an organisation named Bangladesh Civil Society has announced a programme to besiege it.
Members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed on several roads towards the Indian embassy.
In particular, security measures have been intensified in the Banshtala area in the capital’s Shahjadpur. The Gulshan division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has shut down vehicular movement on the roads in Banshatala heading to the Indian embassy. Army men have also been deployed in the area.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in India’s Agartala came under attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on its premises on Monday on the allegation of torture on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
The besiege programme has been declared in protest of the incident.
Visiting the area, it was seen that people were not being allowed to move along the roads towards the Indian embassy. However, the law enforcements were not stopping the locals after confirming their identity.
DMP’s deputy police commissioner (DC) in Gulshan division Tarique Mahmud told the newspersons that an organisation named Bangladesh Civil Society has announced a programme to besiege the Indian embassy in Dhaka at around 2:00 pm on Monday. Following that the law enforcement agencies have tightened the security measures in the embassy area.
“We have taken every preparation to avoid any unwarranted situations in the embassy area,” he added.
The police further said the diplomatic security unit of the DMP has taken additional security measures in the areas near the Indian embassy in Dhaka. The top officials have issued directives regarding the security of embassies in Dhaka following the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala. Initiatives have taken as per those directives.