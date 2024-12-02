‘Attack at Assistant High Commission in Agartala was pre-planned’

The Government of Bangladesh deeply resents the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala on Monday.

The accounts conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises, by breaking down the main gate of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner.

The foreign ministry of Bangladesh said this in a press release on Monday.