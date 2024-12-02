Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala attacked, flag torched
Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of northeast state of Tripura has come under attack.
The incident occurred in the northern part of Agartala, in the state of Tripura, India.
According to eyewitness sources, the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti carried out the attack. The external affairs ministry of India has described the incident as 'unfortunate'.
A journalist from Agartala informed Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday evening that the attack took place around noon today.
The journalist further said that supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti entered the Assistant High Commission, took down the Bangladesh flag, set it on fire, and caused some vandalism inside the building.
The journalist said that for several days, protests and processions had been held in Agartala and surrounding areas under the banner of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. Around noon today, the protesters suddenly entered the premises of the Assistant High Commission.
A source from Agartala said that, at the same time, a protest was held by the Youth Congress at the Integrated Checkpost near the border.
However, the situation at both locations was under control by Monday evening, according to the source.
In a statement on Monday evening, the Indian external affairs ministry said that the incident of vandalism at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission was "very unfortunate."
The statement further said, "Diplomatic and consular property should never be targeted in any circumstances. The government is taking steps to enhance the security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and the Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in India."