Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala attacked, flag torched

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of northeast state of Tripura has come under attack.

The incident occurred in the northern part of Agartala, in the state of Tripura, India.

According to eyewitness sources, the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti carried out the attack. The external affairs ministry of India has described the incident as 'unfortunate'.

A journalist from Agartala informed Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday evening that the attack took place around noon today.

The journalist further said that supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti entered the Assistant High Commission, took down the Bangladesh flag, set it on fire, and caused some vandalism inside the building.