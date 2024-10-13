Durga Puja to end with immersion of idols today

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community and a few small ethnic groups, will end today, Sunday with immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water bodies across the country amid festivity.

The idols of Goddess Durga and her offspring - Ganesha, Karitik, Laxmi and Saraswati - will be immersed in the evening. Before emersion of the idols, Goddess Durga will be bade farewell by ‘Darpan Bisharjan’ (symbolic immersion by capturing the reflection of the idols in a bowl of water) in the morning.