Serajul Alam Khan no more

Serajul Alam Khan, one of the chief organisers of Bangladesh’s liberation war, has passed away.

He breathed his last at 2:30pm while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday.

DMCH’s director brigadier general Nazmul Haque confirmed his death.

Serajul Alam was admitted to the hospital with health complications and put on Intensive Care Unit on 1 June. As his condition deteriorated further, Serajul Alam Khan was put on life support on Thursday.