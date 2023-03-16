Nation set to celebrate Bangabandhu's 103rd birth anniversary

Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.
In observance of the day, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages this afternoon.
The day is a public holiday.
Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children's Day, the national flag will be hoisted atop all buildings of government, semi government, autonomous and private organizations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
To mark the day, a national children's rally and a three-day book fair will be organised. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the children's rally to be organized by the women and children affairs as the chief guest.
Different political, social and cultural organizations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.