Nation set to celebrate Bangabandhu's 103rd birth anniversary

The nation is set to celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day-2023 tomorrow in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will celebrate the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.