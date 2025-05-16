DU students demand arrests in Shahriar murder, 48-hour ultimatum

Students of Dhaka University have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest the “real” perpetrators behind the murder of Shahriar Alam Samya, a university student and Chhatra Dal leader. The ultimatum came after they laid siege to Shahbagh Police Station for nearly an hour and a half on Friday.

A group of students gathered in front of the Raju Sculpture around 11:00 am and proceeded to surround Shahbagh Police Station by 12:15 pm. They remained there until approximately 1:30 pm, staging their protest under the banner of the “General Student Community of Bangladesh.” The demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of all those responsible for Shahriar’s killing, a fair trial, and a safe campus environment.