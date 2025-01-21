BRAC launches BRIDGE Returnship, a career re-entry programme for female professionals

BRAC is excited to launch the BRIDGE Returnship Programme, a unique initiative aimed at helping mid-career women who have taken a career break successfully re-enter the workforce, said a press release.

This transformative six-month programme provides hands-on experience, professional development, and expert mentorship, equipping participants to rebuild their confidence, refresh their skills, and resume their careers with renewed purpose.

Women often face significant challenges when attempting to re-enter the workforce after a career break, whether for personal or family reasons. These breaks, while necessary, can result in skill gaps, a lack of confidence, and limited access to professional networks.