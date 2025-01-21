BRAC launches BRIDGE Returnship, a career re-entry programme for female professionals
BRAC is excited to launch the BRIDGE Returnship Programme, a unique initiative aimed at helping mid-career women who have taken a career break successfully re-enter the workforce, said a press release.
This transformative six-month programme provides hands-on experience, professional development, and expert mentorship, equipping participants to rebuild their confidence, refresh their skills, and resume their careers with renewed purpose.
Women often face significant challenges when attempting to re-enter the workforce after a career break, whether for personal or family reasons. These breaks, while necessary, can result in skill gaps, a lack of confidence, and limited access to professional networks.
Traditional hiring practices may inadvertently overlook talented professionals who have temporarily stepped away from their careers. Recognising these barriers, BRAC’s BRIDGE Returnship Programme is specifically designed to address these issues by offering a structured platform for re-entry.
“As BRAC’s Founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed once said, ‘I’ve never met a defeated woman in my life.’ This powerful sentiment reflects the ethos behind the BRIDGE Returnship Programme,” said Moutushi Kabir, Senior Director of People, Culture, and Communications at BRAC. “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to gender equality and creating an environment where female professionals can rediscover their potential and thrive. We are proud to support talented women as they resume their professional journeys and become catalysts for transformative change in their communities and beyond.”
Participants will take on impactful roles, including project supervision, managing operational units, leading research, and driving success in critical corporate functions. The programme emphasises practical, hands-on learning and provides tailored coaching and mentorship. Participants will also benefit from leadership workshops to prepare for future leadership roles.
These roles are designed to accelerate professional growth while enabling participants to make meaningful contributions to addressing the development challenges facing Bangladesh. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive referral support to explore opportunities within BRAC and its partner organisations.
BRAC encourages applications from female professionals with a minimum of three years of relevant experience gained in reputable organisations, and currently in a career break for at least one year. Candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Reignite your potential with BRAC’s BRIDGE Returnship Programme. Applications are now open, with a two-week deadline for submissions by 2 February 2025. For more information, visit here.