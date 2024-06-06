PM Hasina warns of actions on failure to send workers to Malaysia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday warned of taking action against those who are responsible for failure to send migrant workers to Malaysia.

“We’re investigating the problems that have taken place this time. If anyone is responsible, they will surely be tried,” she said.

She sounded the note of warnings while replying to supplementary questions from opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu during the question-answer session in the House.

The JP leader wanted to know whether tougher action will be taken against the people responsible for being failed to send Malaysia-bound some 17,000 Bangladeshi by May 31 despite having everything, including permission.