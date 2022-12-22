PM Hasina asks for Navy's enhanced disaster preparedness

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country, she said Bangladesh Navy always stands beside people and takes part in rescue operation and relief distribution efficiently during any disaster.

"I want new officers (of Navy) to work with sincerity," she said, adding, "You must have to be disciplined all times and have to discharge duty with discipline and devotion being imbued with patriotism."

She hoped that the new officers, who are passing out today and going to take responsibility, will brighten the country's image by discharging own duty.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be made a developed country by 2041 and each citizen of that Bangladesh will prepare themselves with the knowledge of technology.

"Our economy and implementation of any plan will be made digitally. Bangladesh will be 'Smart Bangladesh' and developed Bangladesh, as dreamt by father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.