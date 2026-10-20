Sweety spoke to father in Bangladesh before execution in Saudi Arabia

Sweety Akter married while she was in Class Eight, but the marriage did not last. After separating from her husband, she returned to her parents’ home with her child. Later, under pressure from her family, she married again. But after her second husband moved to Saudi Arabia, he cut off contact with her. She was at a loss about what to do.

Thinking about her daughter’s future and hoping to ease her parents’ financial hardship, Sweety Akter went to Saudi Arabia three years ago. She worked there as a cleaner. But just six months after arriving in the country, she was arrested.

Sweety had told her family that several women working with her in Saudi Arabia had illegally purchased a car and that she had been arrested along with them in connection with the incident.

Although she was in prison, she remained in contact with her parents. She had told them not to worry even if she could not call for some reason. She last spoke to her father on the evening of 13 October, Tuesday. Two days later, her parents learned that her death sentence had been carried out.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were recently executed in Saudi Arabia after being convicted of committing immoral acts at a mosque in the holy city of Mecca. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed the executions on 14 October, Wednesday, citing the country’s Ministry of Interior. The two executed Bangladeshis were Nazrul Islam and Sweety Akter.