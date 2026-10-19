After son’s execution in Saudi Arabia, parents want to see his body just once

Nazrul’s relatives and friends remember him as a polite and well-mannered young man. They also claim that the allegations brought against him in Saudi Arabia are inconsistent with his character. They believe a conspiracy was behind the accusations.

Nazrul’s two distant cousins, Mostakim Bhuiyan and Imam Hasan Bhuiyan, told Prothom Alo that Nazrul had developed a dispute with someone while working as a cleaner in Saudi Arabia. He had told his uncle and aunt—his parents—about the matter over the phone. Nazrul had said that the person was a Pakistani national, they added.

They believe that person’s alleged conspiracy led to Nazrul’s fate.

Nazrul’s friend Rahat Bhuiyan said the allegations against him in Saudi Arabia were incompatible with his character. “I cannot believe that he would do something like this,” he said.

Maulana Naimur Rahman, superintendent of the local Dakhil madrasa where Nazrul studied, said Nazrul had been well-behaved and conducted himself properly.

“No one could say that the boy was ill-mannered or bad. I never saw anything in his behaviour while he was in Bangladesh that would suggest what is now being said about him,” he said.