Ishraque Hossain arrives at Press Club half an hour early with supporters
Ishraque Hossain arrived at the National Press Club half an hour before the scheduled time of his press conference, accompanied by hundreds of supporters.
After his arrival, the supporters began chanting slogans in his support, including, “Brother Ishraque, have no fear. We have not left the streets,” and “Brother Ishraque, March ahead, we are with you.”
Some of the supporters were seen carrying flower bouquets. As Ishraque entered the Press Club premises, supporters and members of the media surrounded him.
He then made his way through the crowd to Abdus Salam Hall on the third floor of the Press Club, accompanied by his supporters. They continued chanting slogans inside the hall.
At around 1:45 pm, Ishraque entered the Press Club through its gate in a black car.
Earlier, shortly after 8:30 am, Ishraque announced in a post on his verified Facebook page that he would declare his resignation as state minister for liberation war affairs.
In the post, he said he would make a final announcement regarding his resignation from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at 2:00 pm today and face journalists.
In the post, Ishraque Hossain wrote, “Today at 2:00 pm, I will make a final announcement of my resignation as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club and face the journalists, Insha’Allah.”
He also wrote, “I saw some people celebrating in their Facebook posts. I hope that if the need for a movement or struggle arises in the future, they will be inspired by nationalist ideals, return home from abroad and join it.”
“This time, I will work against drugs with a hundred times more enthusiasm, not as a member of parliament or state minister, but as a BNP activist, Insha’Allah,” he added.
Ishraque also wrote, “The cleanliness campaign will be intensified further. I will be able to visit various districts to strengthen the organisational capacity of the Projonmo Dal across the country.”
“Not minister, but drug eradication! Drug eradication, drug eradication!” he added further.
On Sunday, multiple senior sources close to the government said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed Ishraque Hossain to resign from the Cabinet.
The prime minister reportedly called Ishraque after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon and instructed him to resign.
On Saturday, Ishraque took part in an anti-drug operation in Dhaka’s Gendaria area, carrying a firearm raised in the air. People accompanying him were also carrying weapons.
After video footage of the incident spread on social media, it sparked widespread discussion and criticism. The incident also caused unease and discontent within the BNP and the government.