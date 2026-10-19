Ishraque Hossain arrives at Press Club half an hour early with supporters

Ishraque Hossain arrived at the National Press Club half an hour before the scheduled time of his press conference, accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

After his arrival, the supporters began chanting slogans in his support, including, “Brother Ishraque, have no fear. We have not left the streets,” and “Brother Ishraque, March ahead, we are with you.”

Some of the supporters were seen carrying flower bouquets. As Ishraque entered the Press Club premises, supporters and members of the media surrounded him.

He then made his way through the crowd to Abdus Salam Hall on the third floor of the Press Club, accompanied by his supporters. They continued chanting slogans inside the hall.