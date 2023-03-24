Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in the country: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said there is no crisis in the country at present but there is a serious crisis inside BNP.

Responding to a question of journalists about the recent statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the country is going through a terrible political crisis, Hasan Mahmud said: “It would be more appropriate if Mirza Fakhrul had said that BNP is going through a terrible political crisis.”

The minister was exchanging views with the journalists after unwrapping the book ‘Bijoyer Kotha Bolbo’ published by the Press Information Department (PID) at the ministry’s meeting room at the Secretariat here.