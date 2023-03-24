Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in the country: Hasan

Elaborating his statement the minister said, BNP chairperson is a convict and BNP’s acting chairperson is absconding.
“There are many among them who are unwilling to accept the acting chairman as the chairman and many are unwilling to accept the leadership of Mirza Fakhrul Saheb,” he added.
Therefore, a terrible crisis is going on among the BNP men, he continued.
In response to the allegation that Awami League is destroying all the achievements of BNP, the minister said the achievements of BNP are being champion in corruption for five times, conducting grisly grenade attack on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 21 August and carrying out simultaneous bomb attacks at five hundred places.
He added that BNP created Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai and they are no longer threat to the country as the AL-led government has destroyed all those “achievements”.
“And against all these, in the last 14 years, under the leadership of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has made enviable progress which is lauded by the whole world today,” Hasan said.
The minister further said that people-friendly leader Sheikh Hasina was praised in the parliament of Pakistan.
On Television channels in Pakistan, discussions were held criticising their (Pakistan’s) own matters whereas the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, her development activities and the progress of Bangladesh were highly praised on the Pakistani television, he added.
All, including the President of the World Bank, the President of the United States and the Secretary General of the United Nations are praising Bangladesh today, he said, adding that only the BNP and its leaders, including the secretary general, can’t appreciate.
On the question of ‘caretaker government’, the minister said, “Since the 2014 elections, we have seen the example of BNP’s caretaker government movement.”
When BNP talks about agitation, it reminds people of petrol bombs hurled on them and arson attack on innocent people, he added.
“The people of Bangladesh will not let them do that again. The caretaker government will never return,” Hasan continued.
