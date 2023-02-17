EU wants to see a free, inclusive and peaceful election

According to diplomatic sources, EU informed the meeting with AL that they would send observers to Bangladesh during the coming election. A budget has even been allocated for the purpose of sending election observers to Bangladesh and a few other countries. On behalf of the party, the Awami League delegation welcomed Brussels' decision to send an election observation team to Bangladesh.

The EU had not sent any team to observe the last election held in 2018. It has officially announced that no election observation mission would be sent to Bangladesh then.

During the meeting with the Awami League delegation, it was conveyed that the EU hoped the next election would be free, transparent, inclusive and peaceful. The Awami League delegation informed them of the prime minister's commitment in this regard.

A source at the meeting, on condition of anonymity, said that it had been asked what steps the government was taking to win the trust of the opposition regarding the election. On behalf of EU, it was said that the government should win the trust of the opposition parties so that the election would be free, transparent, peaceful and credible.