‘Top contractors’ of roads resort to forgery

Three of the top five contractor firms that get most of the works of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) have been found to be involved with fraudulence. Investigations by the RHD revealed that they had forged documents to get new contracts. Further investigation is underway against the two.

RHD sources said it found out fraudulence of 26 contractors. Six of these including three top contractors were banned for various terms.

Prothom Alo published a report titled ‘Five companies get 51 pc of the contracts’ on 14 October last year. A lawyer filed a writ in the High Court on 6 November last year regarding award of most of the work to a few contractors. RHD on 19 November formed the investigation committee as per the order of the court.

A two-member probe committee headed by RHD’s additional chief engineer AKM Rezaul Karim submitted its report in January and action against the contractors started from February.

Syed Moinul Hasan, chief engineer of RHD, told Prothom Alo that they have investigated and found some fraudulence of documents. Some measures have already been taken. Further verification is underway. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty of cheating.

