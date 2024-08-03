22 US lawmakers request actions to uphold democracy in Bangladesh
A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the United States have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh and requested the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to take action in this regard.
In a letter addressed to the state secretary, a total of 22 lawmakers, led by senator Edward J Markey and representatives Jim McGovern and Bill Keating, highlighted recent violent crackdowns on student protesters by security forces in Bangladesh and called for urgent action.
The lawmakers wrote, “The Bangladeshi government has continued to take actions that undermine democratic processes, including by holding deeply flawed elections in January, failing to improve labor regulations, and, most recently, violently cracking down on demonstrations using guns, tear gas, and imposing a near-total shutdown of Internet services.”
They continued, “Given these alarming and continuing trends, we hope that you will lead the US department of state in upholding the shared democratic principles that have long underpinned the US-Bangladesh relationship.”
The lawmakers also noted that the US must condemn all acts of violence, ensure critical civil liberties, such as the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, are protected, and take action to hold complicit government officials accountable for the above abuses against the Bangladeshi people.
“In order to prevent the further deterioration of democracy in Bangladesh, the US must partner with the international community to support the right of the Bangladeshi people to a representative democratic government that upholds human rights and respects individual freedoms,” they added.
The letter was co-signed by a broad coalition of senators and representatives, including Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, Tammy Baldwin, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Murphy, as well as House members Seth Moulton, Lori Trahan, Joe Wilson, Dina Titus, Grace Meng, Gerry Connolly, Gabe Amo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Nydia Velázquez, Dan Kildee, Barbara Lee, and Delegate James Moylan.
This is not the first time Senator Markey has voiced concerns about human rights in Bangladesh. Earlier this year, he called on the Bangladesh government to stop harassing Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus and to cease using the justice system to target government critics.