22 US lawmakers request actions to uphold democracy in Bangladesh

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the United States have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh and requested the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to take action in this regard.

In a letter addressed to the state secretary, a total of 22 lawmakers, led by senator Edward J Markey and representatives Jim McGovern and Bill Keating, highlighted recent violent crackdowns on student protesters by security forces in Bangladesh and called for urgent action.