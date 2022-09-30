288 girls on average married off early per month this year  

The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum (NGCAF) came up with this statistics on Friday at a press conference at national press club in Dhaka. At the event, they presented a report on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

With carrying out field-level survey, the forum collected the information on child marriages from 24 national, online and local media.

The report presented by NGCAF general secretary Nasima Akhter says 76 girl children were subjected to sexual harassment and torture in the first eight months of this year. Majority of them were harassed on the road, at their or relatives homes.