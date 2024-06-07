This opportunity to bring illegal money to bank: PM Hasina

Speaking about the opportunity, the prime minister said, “A question has been raised about black money. I hear many people saying, black money? Then none will pay taxes. Actually, it is not like this. This is not only about black money. Commodity prices have gone up; the person who owns a katha of land is a multimillionaire. But none sells their land as per the government estimated price. They sell those at a higher price and this leads to some additional money. They keep this money to themselves. Let the money come to its proper system through paying some (taxes); then those people will have to pay taxes,” she stressed.

The prime minister said, “I say you have to use baits for fishing, don’t you? There will be no fish if you don’t use bait. This is just like that. Actually, this was done earlier too. This started during the time of the caretaker government. All the governments do this.”

Sheikh Hasina said the government has provided the scope so that that money could be brought to the banking system through a small amount of tax. Many people have been saying many things over this. Despite this, taxes have been reduced for the essentials of the people.