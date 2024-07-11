Anti-quota movement: DMP requests protesters not to take to streets
Following the Appellate Division’s order to the relevant parties to maintain a status quo regarding quota system, the police can take actions as per the laws of the country if anyone creates sufferings to the people by blocking roads.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner (crime and ops) Khandaker Mohid Uddin said this in a media conference, organised at its media centre on Thursday afternoon.
DMP does not think the students have any more scope to create public sufferings from today as the Appellate Division ordered a status quo for four weeks on the High Court directive.
“Police have love and sympathy for those who have been waging the movement. But at the same time, one must remember, we are bound to remain respectful to the existing laws of the country and the Supreme Court. From that point of view, on behalf of DMP my humble request to the students is, do not give any programme creating sufferings to people,” said Khandaker Mohid Uddin.
DMP additional commissioner said movements of people and vehicles have been disrupted at different spots including Shahbagh and Science Laboratory areas for 10 days.
DMP has made arrangements so that people move safely, he added.
Mohid Uddin said police are respectful to the rights of all and the law enforcers also try to facilitate the movements of the people and ensure their security.
He said the protesters under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement took positions at different places from 6 July to 10 July. The police have tackled the situation professionally and with patience.
The additional commissioner said, "We hope our request and the directives of the higher court are in favour of the students. So there is no reason to go for further programmes.
Mentioning that the HSC exam is going on, the police official said Rath Yatra was held on 7 July. DMP has discharged its duties under serious stress. There are Ashura and Reverse Rath Yatra in the days to come.
When asked what steps the police will take as the protesting students have declared that they will take positions at different points on Thursday, he said, "We request the students not to take to the streets."
What steps the police will take if the students launch a movement defying the instruction, the police official said, "This is an offence as per DMP law and the existing law. For the last 10 days, the members of the police didn't behave in such a way so that anyone can question the professionalism of police. I believe the students will honour that."