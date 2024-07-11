Anti-quota movement: DMP requests protesters not to take to streets

DMP additional commissioner said movements of people and vehicles have been disrupted at different spots including Shahbagh and Science Laboratory areas for 10 days.

DMP has made arrangements so that people move safely, he added.

Mohid Uddin said police are respectful to the rights of all and the law enforcers also try to facilitate the movements of the people and ensure their security.

He said the protesters under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement took positions at different places from 6 July to 10 July. The police have tackled the situation professionally and with patience.

The additional commissioner said, "We hope our request and the directives of the higher court are in favour of the students. So there is no reason to go for further programmes.