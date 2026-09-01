Dhaka University extends women’s hall curfew by an hour, suspends 4 teachers

The closing time for the gates of women’s residential halls at the University of Dhaka has been extended by one hour. Under the new decision, the gates will now close at 11:00 pm. Previously, the gates closed at 10:00 pm.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s Syndicate, its highest policy-making body, on Monday. The meeting was chaired by university Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam.

At the meeting, the University of Dhaka administration suspended three teachers over allegations of opposing the July mass uprising and another over allegedly becoming a teacher without meeting the educational qualifications specified in the recruitment notice.