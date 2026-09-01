Dhaka University extends women’s hall curfew by an hour, suspends 4 teachers
The closing time for the gates of women’s residential halls at the University of Dhaka has been extended by one hour. Under the new decision, the gates will now close at 11:00 pm. Previously, the gates closed at 10:00 pm.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s Syndicate, its highest policy-making body, on Monday. The meeting was chaired by university Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam.
At the meeting, the University of Dhaka administration suspended three teachers over allegations of opposing the July mass uprising and another over allegedly becoming a teacher without meeting the educational qualifications specified in the recruitment notice.
University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane confirmed the news.
The university administration suspended Professor M Wahiduzzaman Chan and Professor Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman of the Institute of Education and Research, and Professor Mashiur Rahman of the Department of Sociology, over allegations of opposing the July mass uprising.
The decisions were taken based on recommendations from investigation committees formed by the university administration. Tribunals have also been formed against them.
Professor Mashiur Rahman, who has been suspended, described the administration’s decision as contrary to the practice of free thought. He said the allegations against him were baseless and that he had not said anything against the students during the movement.
Professor Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman of the Institute of Education and Research said he, as a professor was disappointed by the university’s decision. He claimed that he had supported the students during the July movement and had even gone to a police station to seek bail for a student from his department. He also alleged that the decision had been taken over allegations dating back seven to eight years.
Professor M Wahiduzzaman Chan of the same institute did not respond despite being contacted several times.
Associate Professor Md Ziaur Rahman (Sayeem Rana) of the Department of Music was suspended over allegations that he became a teacher without meeting the educational qualifications specified in the recruitment notice. An investigation committee has been formed to conduct a further inquiry into the matter.
Ziaur Rahman completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Islamic Studies and an MPhil and PhD in music. However, the recruitment notice for teachers in the Department of Music made Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in music mandatory.