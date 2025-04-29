CMCH student murder: 12 former BCL men ordered to surrender
The High Court has ordered 12 people to surrender over the murder of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) student Abid Hossain some 14 years ago.
These 12 were members of banned outfit Bangladesh Chhatra League and were acquitted in a trial court verdict.
A joint bench of Justice Md Jakir Hossain and Justice Syed Jahed Monsur gave the order as the plaintiff challenged the trial court verdict.
Abidur Rahman was a third year student of BDS of CMCH. He was from Uttar Borotali village under Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar.
According to the case statement, Abidur Rahman was beaten thrice on 19 October in 2011 by the leaders and activists of the then BCL.
He was beaten at 2:30pm, 7:00pm and 10:00pm on that day. Despite being injured, Abid was not allowed to receive treatment and was sent to his sister’s house. He was admitted to CMCH the following day. Abid succumbed to the injuries at around 8:30pm on 21 October in 2021.
On 23 October, Abid’s maternal uncle Neyamat Ullah filed a case with the Panchlaish model police station naming 22 leaders and activists of the BCL. Following an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 12 BCL men in February 2012 and dropped 10 accused.
Chattogram’s Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury delivered the verdict on 10 July in 2019 acquitting all the accused.
The accused who were acquitted include former student union Vice President Mafizur Rahman Jumma, BCL CMCH unit President Sohel Parvez Sumon, General Secretary Bijoy Sarkar, Assistant General Secretary Himel Chakma, Ferdaus Rasel, Shanto Debnath, Mahafuzur Rahman, Nasir Uddin Patwari, Debashish Chakraborty, Mostafa Kamal, Rashedur Reza Sani, and Salman Mahmud Siddique Rafsan.
The plaintiff of the case filed a review petition with the High Court in the current month.
Lawyers Md Oji Ullah, Shishir Monir, Azimuddin Patwari and Yasin Alfaz represented the applicant in the court.
Shishir Monir told Prothom Alo that the High Court has ordered 12 accused to surrender to the court within 30 days. The rule also asked why the trial court verdict won’t be cancelled.