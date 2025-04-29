CMCH student murder: 12 former BCL men ordered to surrender

The High Court has ordered 12 people to surrender over the murder of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) student Abid Hossain some 14 years ago.

These 12 were members of banned outfit Bangladesh Chhatra League and were acquitted in a trial court verdict.

A joint bench of Justice Md Jakir Hossain and Justice Syed Jahed Monsur gave the order as the plaintiff challenged the trial court verdict.

Abidur Rahman was a third year student of BDS of CMCH. He was from Uttar Borotali village under Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar.