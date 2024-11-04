Maintain strict surveillance at border: Home adviser
Home adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday called for maintaining strict vigilance and highest security in the bordering areas saying no negligence should be shown to prevent smuggling for national interest.
"Stern action will have to be taken for defending smuggling for the cause of national interest," an official release quoted Jahangir as saying at a view exchange meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers at its headquarters in the capital as the chief guest.
The home adviser also asked the BGB members to work in line with the law and mandate, saying: "The people are happy with the activities of the border security force as their performance is now far better than in the past".
He said BGB personnel will have to maintain chain of command along with following just and lawful orders of their senior officers, asking the border security force to work with new spirit.
Jahangir also urged the BGB to maintain good relations with the people.
Later, while briefing the newsmen, the adviser said it is not sure now if any commission will have to be constituted to investigate into the BDR killing, but he said, "We must re-investigate the incident and it will be quickly".
He said the law and order situation is becoming normal. But, it will take time to reach the momentum, he added.
BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and its other officials were present.