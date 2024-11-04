Maintain strict surveillance at border: Home adviser

Home adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday called for maintaining strict vigilance and highest security in the bordering areas saying no negligence should be shown to prevent smuggling for national interest.

"Stern action will have to be taken for defending smuggling for the cause of national interest," an official release quoted Jahangir as saying at a view exchange meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers at its headquarters in the capital as the chief guest.

The home adviser also asked the BGB members to work in line with the law and mandate, saying: "The people are happy with the activities of the border security force as their performance is now far better than in the past".