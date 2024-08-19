Another murder case filed against Hasina, Quader, 106 others
A murder case has been filed against 108 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former ministers Obidul Quader, Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, over the killing of a student during the movement of Students Against Discrimination in Chattogram.
Washim Akram, 21, a student of Sociology department at Chattogram College and joint secretary of college unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal was killed in the quota reform movement in the city’s Muradpur area.
Wasim was the son of Saudi expatriate Shafiul Alam, a resident of Ward No. 9 of Sadar Union of Pekua upazila in Cox’s Bazar district.
Wasim Akram was shot dead in a clash between the protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Muradpur area at 3:00 pm on 16 July.
Wasim’s mother Josna Akhter filed the murder case with Panchlaish police station Sunday night mentioning the names of 108 people and 100-150 unidentified, said officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Chakma.
Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former roads, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, city AL general secretary AJM Nashir Uddin, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Chattogram City Corporation mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim, former MP Mohiuddin Bachchu and CCC councillor have been named as accused.
In the statement of the case, the plaintiff mentioned that her son Wasim Akram was killed by the cadres of Awami League, Jubo League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League at the said area at the direction of their top leaders.
The accused blasted bombs and attacked the gathering with bamboo rods, hockey sticks, cricket stumps and firearms around 3:00 to 4:00 pm that day. At one point, Wasim was shot in the chest and navel by the accused and fell down.
Later, he was taken to the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital where the physicians declared him dead.
Confirming the case, Panchlaish police station OC Sontush Kumar Chakma said, “A college student, Wasim, was killed in the firing incident over the quota reform movement at Muradpur on 16 July.”