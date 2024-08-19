Another murder case filed against Hasina, Quader, 106 others

Wasim was the son of Saudi expatriate Shafiul Alam, a resident of Ward No. 9 of Sadar Union of Pekua upazila in Cox’s Bazar district.

Wasim Akram was shot dead in a clash between the protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Muradpur area at 3:00 pm on 16 July.

Wasim’s mother Josna Akhter filed the murder case with Panchlaish police station Sunday night mentioning the names of 108 people and 100-150 unidentified, said officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Chakma.

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former roads, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, city AL general secretary AJM Nashir Uddin, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Chattogram City Corporation mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim, former MP Mohiuddin Bachchu and CCC councillor have been named as accused.