Covid cases increase by 47pc within a week

WHO reports that the Covid infection has declined worldwide in the last week. The overall infection rate has dropped by 28 per cent in the last week globally but the rate still remains high in some countries.
Bangladesh’s neighbour Myanmar has seen a 117 per cent increase in infection rate.
A section of public health experts think Covid will not end completely but the severity of the symptoms would decrease. They assume that the virus will be more like seasonal flu or influenza.
Bangladesh has registered over 2 million covid cases so far. Over 1.9 million people have recovered while 29,339 died, according to the statistics of DGHS.