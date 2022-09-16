Covid cases increase by 47pc within a week

World Health Organisation (WHO) said the coronavirus infection has seen a 47 per cent increase in Bangladesh within a week.

Health officials of the government, however, do not know the specific reasons behind this uptrend in infection.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statistics show a slight increase in the number of infections. The rate of infection was 10.87 per cent from Thursday to Friday morning. Two people died of the virus at this time.