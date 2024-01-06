RAB had information of sabotage, but no confirmed location

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had intelligence information about potential sabotage activities in Dhaka, without any confirmed location, said its director general (DG) M Khurshid Alam.
He made the disclosure while talking to the media after inspecting the Mirpur College polling station in Dhaka on Saturday. He briefed the media about the overall security arrangements for the 12th national election scheduled to take place the next day, 7 January.
He assured that the people will be able to go to the polling stations without facing any hindrances, even though the BNP and Jamaat boycott the election for sabotage
On Friday night, miscreants set fire to a Dhaka-bound passenger train – Benapole Express – in the capital’s Gopibagh area at 9:05 pm, leaving at least four people dead.
Referring to the fire incident and the BNP’s 48-hour strike programme from Saturday, a journalist asked the RAB DG if the voters would be able to reach the polling stations without any hassle.
In response, the elite force chief said, “We had intelligence information that such a type of sabotage might take place, but it was too tough to confirm the exact location. However, the people will be able to go to the polling stations without facing any hindrances, even though the BNP and Jamaat boycott the election for sabotage.”
Regarding the masterminds of the train fire, he said, “It is too early to comment on who set fire to the train last night. Investigations and inquiries are underway in this regard.”
The RAB chief further said they detained three individuals on Friday and recovered 28 petrol bombs and 30 crude bombs from their possession. They are being grilled in custody now.
In coordination with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the elite force has taken adequate security measures to ensure a fair and peaceful election, he said, expressing his force’s preparedness to ensure hassle-free voting on Sunday.
“The RAB will remain alert so that the residents of an area cannot vote or carry out sabotage in other areas. The residents of an area will not be allowed to enter other areas, except for logical reasons,” he noted.
Also, he warned to deal with an iron fist any unlawful and unconstitutional attempts to restrict people from voting.
“Some parties, including BNP and Jamaat, declared a boycott of the election. It is an individual right to cast or not to cast a vote. If they create hindrance to vote, it will be completely an unlawful and unconstitutional act. Those who will carry out this unlawful act will be suppressed strictly,” he added.