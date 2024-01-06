RAB had information of sabotage, but no confirmed location

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had intelligence information about potential sabotage activities in Dhaka, without any confirmed location, said its director general (DG) M Khurshid Alam.

He made the disclosure while talking to the media after inspecting the Mirpur College polling station in Dhaka on Saturday. He briefed the media about the overall security arrangements for the 12th national election scheduled to take place the next day, 7 January.