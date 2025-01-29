Train operation resumes as running staff withdraws work abstention
Operations of trains resumed early Wednesday as the running staff of railway have withdrawn their work abstention.
The movement of trains started at 4:40 am Wednesday, said Kamalapur station master Md Anwar Hossain.
“Movement of trains started early today. Trains have also left other stations across the country. There is no information of any chaos as of now,” he informed Prothom Alo.
Several trains left Kamalapur station early today, he added.
Train movement across the country stopped as the running staff started staging a work abstention since 12:00 am Tuesday. They refrained from getting on the scheduled trains. As a result, none of the trains left the starting station snapping the railway network countrywide, creating a huge sufferings of the people.
The passengers staged demonstrations at different places. In Rajshahi they vandalised the station as well.
However, after a meeting at the residence of railways adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, the Running Stuff and Worker Employee Union announced withdrawal of the work abstention around 2:30 am Wednesday. They were assured that thier demands will be met by Wednesday.
Speaking to the media, the Running Stuff and Worker Employee Union general secretary Md Mojibur Rahman said, “The adviser has promised they will resolve our issue after a discussion with finance ministry by Wednesday. The facilities we used to get previously will remain in place. We have withdrawn our work abstention. I would like to request all our running staff brothers to return to their work.”
Earslier, Anti-Discriminatio Student Movement convener Hasnat Abdullah gave a status in his FAcebook page stating that the railway officials and employees have withdrawn their strike.
He further said that he met the railways adviser to resolve the problem of the railway employees.
The railway running staff, including guards, train drivers (loco master), assistant drivers, and ticket inspectors (TTEs), were protesting for a long time, demanding pensions, gratuities, and running allowances in addition to their basic salaries.
Typically, running staff work long hours on trains and receive additional pay if their workday exceeds eight hours. Upon retirement, their pension benefits were previously calculated by adding 75 per cent of their basic salary to the retirement funds. However, this benefit was curtailed by the Ministry of Finance on 3 November, 2021.
The Running Stuff and Worker Employee Union held a press conference and gave the government an ultimatum to fulfil their demands by 27 January and declared a strike from 28 January if the government does not accept their demand within that stipulated time.