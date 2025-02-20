Bangladesh, India want effective border management without any killing

Reaffirming the need for synergistic efforts to uphold human rights and curb violence on the border, Bangladesh and India on Thursday agreed to work together with utmost synergy by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, and intensifying public awareness programmes.

The two countries also laid emphasis on undertaking appropriate socio-economic development programmes and sharing of real-time information in order to ensure effective border management without any killing of either side.

Border forces of Bangladesh and India held the Director General-level coordination conference on 17 to 20 February in New Delhi and discussed the relevant issues.

The Bangladesh delegation was headed by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while the Indian delegation was headed by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF.

This highest level talk between Border Security Force (BSF) India and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are held twice every year - once each in India and Bangladesh, which facilitates both the border guarding forces to establish robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is ensured.