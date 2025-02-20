Bangladesh, India want effective border management without any killing
Reaffirming the need for synergistic efforts to uphold human rights and curb violence on the border, Bangladesh and India on Thursday agreed to work together with utmost synergy by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, and intensifying public awareness programmes.
The two countries also laid emphasis on undertaking appropriate socio-economic development programmes and sharing of real-time information in order to ensure effective border management without any killing of either side.
Border forces of Bangladesh and India held the Director General-level coordination conference on 17 to 20 February in New Delhi and discussed the relevant issues.
The Bangladesh delegation was headed by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while the Indian delegation was headed by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF.
This highest level talk between Border Security Force (BSF) India and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are held twice every year - once each in India and Bangladesh, which facilitates both the border guarding forces to establish robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is ensured.
The BSF is already following the non-lethal policy on the Indo- Bangladesh border, according to a press statement after the meeting.
Highlighting the importance of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing trans-border crimes, human trafficking and illegal crossing, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and investigation reports of traffickers, if any.
Both sides also assured to remain extra vigilant to curb such crimes and to put all out efforts to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime free. The two border forces agreed to help victims of human trafficking and to facilitate their rescue and fastest rehabilitation as per law of the land.
Both sides appreciated the efforts taken for strengthening mutual cooperation through various agreed-upon events under CBMP.
The two sides appreciated each other's concerns and committed to settle these issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels, and they agreed to implement the decisions of the conference at the ground level in true spirit.
Bangladesh and India share a civilisational and cultural heritage and host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbors to have.
Last coordination conference between both the forces was held at Dhaka from 5 to 9 March in 2024.
The BGB's agendas included preventing border crimes, illegal crossings, and intrusions into Bangladesh territory by BSF, Indian police, smugglers and other miscreants.
Discussions also covered border killings, infrastructure developments within 150 yards of the international boundary, the establishment of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for four canals carrying wastewater from Agartala to Akhaura, border demarcation, pillar survey and construction, riverbank protection works, water sharing, the location of camps, and the movement of armed miscreants inside India.
Besides, both sides addressed the effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), confidence-building measures, and other relevant activities.
The BSF's major agenda points included preventing "attacks, assaults, or abuse" on its personnel and Indian civilians by "Bangladesh-based criminals and miscreants," joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes, action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, and issues related to border infrastructure and the construction of SRF.
Both sides also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts in implementing CBMP, confidence-building measures (CBMs), and other related matters.
With the goal of maintaining the highest level of cordial relations, as envisioned by the leadership of both nations, the Directors General reached decisions following detailed discussions on their respective agenda points.
Regarding incidents of "assaults or attacks" on BSF personnel by "trans-border criminals or miscreants" from Bangladesh, both sides agreed to intensify coordinated efforts to minimise such occurrences. This includes increasing joint patrols, particularly during late-night to early-morning hours in vulnerable areas, and raising awareness among border communities about the sanctity of the international boundary.
Both sides agreed to continue with all the bilateral engagements like coordinated joint patrolling, games and sports, joint retreat ceremonies, band display and goodwill visits.
Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the conference and reiterated their commitments to work jointly for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border.
They provisionally agreed to hold the next DG level conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh at a suitable time in the month of July 2025.