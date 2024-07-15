ICT sector: Different figures over actual export revenue

As per the government version the country’s export income in information and communication technology (ICT) sector has reached USD 2 billion while the businessmen of the sector maintain that the amount can at best be USD 1.5 billion.

However, the government organisations that keep track of the export income said the sector’s income is not even USD 1 billion.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for post, telecommunication and ICT has been maintaining the export income in the sector to be around USD 2 billion.

He also expects the amount will reach USD 5 billion in the next five years.

Asked about the information of ICT sector’s export income, Palak on Sunday told Prothom Alo that this estimation is based on data from Bangladesh Bank, and information of hardware and freelancing sectors.

Besides, some companies in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) export electronic items.

Some stakeholders of the sector say that the amount would actually be USD 1 billion more, the state minister said adding there are some unofficial exports in the sector.

Palak also states that he gives the estimation of USD 2 billion taking responsibility.

Bangladesh Bank and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) mainly serve the information of export of goods and services. Service sector makes more exports in the ICT sector.