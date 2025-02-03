Denmark, Bangladesh sign project to promote safer, sustainable food production

Denmark and Bangladesh have further strengthened cooperation on food and agriculture to support a safe and sustainable food production in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and the Danish Embassy on behalf of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration signed a strategic sector cooperation (SSC) project on food safety and green transition of the dairy value chain. This new project between Denmark and Bangladesh will work to address several challenges in relation to food safety in Bangladesh, including antimicrobial resistance and misuse of antibiotics in food production.

Zakaria, Chairman of BFSA underlined the importance of ensuring safe food for all to ensure health and development. This collaboration will help to further develop and ensure safe food in Bangladesh. By increasing the food safety measures, Bangladesh will have more access to the international food market.