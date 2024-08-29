9 ex-ministers, state ministers, 5 MPs barred from foreign travel

The court has imposed a ban on nine former ministers and five former members of parliaments from traveling abroad.

In context of an appeal from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Mohammed Ash Shams Joglul Hossain gave this order today, Thursday.

Public prosecutor (PP) for the Anti-Corruption Commission Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.