9 ex-ministers, state ministers, 5 MPs barred from foreign travel
The court has imposed a ban on nine former ministers and five former members of parliaments from traveling abroad.
In context of an appeal from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Mohammed Ash Shams Joglul Hossain gave this order today, Thursday.
Public prosecutor (PP) for the Anti-Corruption Commission Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
He told Prothom Alo that on behalf of ACC the court is informed that nine former ministers and five members of parliament from the Awami League government are accused of acquiring huge wealth through various irregularities and corruption.
It has been learned that they are trying to escape abroad. In view of the appeal, the court has banned these 14 people from traveling abroad.
The former ministers facing the ban are former minister of health Jahid Maleque, former minister of social welfare Dipu Moni, former minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, former minister of food Sadhan Chandra Mazumder, former minister of industries Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun, former minister of shipping Shahjahan Khan, former minister of food Qamrul Islam, former minister of Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs Kujendro Lala Tripura and former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mazumder.
And the former members of parliament who have been placed under the ban are Salim Uddin Talukder, Mamunur Rashid Kiron, Kajim Uddin, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Ziaur Rahman.