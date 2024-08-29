Interim govt approves draft ordinance for repealing security for Bangabandhu family members
The advisory council meeting on Thursday gave final approval to the draft of 'Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024', subject to vetting by the legislative and parliamentary Affairs Department.
Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna.
“Our government is an outcome of anti-discrimination movement. It (the security ordinance) was seen as discriminatory,” adviser on environment, forest, and climate change Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after the meeting.
The public security division of the home ministry initiated the issue as they feel there is “no necessity” of such special security.
As per the decision of the previous government, the 'Father of the Nation
Security of Family Members Act, 2009' (Act No. 63 of 2009) was enacted and promulgated. Later, a gazette was issued to provide special security and facilities as per the act.
The law was enacted only to provide state privileges to members of a family which is a clear discrimination, said the advisory council.
The current interim government is committed to eradicating all discrimination after the anti-discrimination student uprising, according to the press wing of the chief adviser.
It is necessary to take immediate action and issue an ordinance to repeal this act, the Council viewed.
The family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were getting foolproof state security everywhere in the country, including their residences and free utility services.
Meanwhile, the advisory council in its meeting also gave final approval to the draft of 'Special Security Force (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024'.
The 'Special Security Force Act, 2021' was formulated to provide security to the president, prime minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In view of the popular uprising of the students, an interim government was formed on 8 August 2024, consisting of the chief adviser and other advisers.
In such a changing situation, it is necessary to ensure the security of the chief adviser under the 'Special Security Force Act, 2021'.
It was also necessary to cancel some of the provisions of the said law with the addition of the security provision of the chief adviser to the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
'Special Security Force Amendment Ordinance 2024' was unanimously approved in the advisory council meeting.