Interim govt approves draft ordinance for repealing security for Bangabandhu family members

The advisory council meeting on Thursday gave final approval to the draft of 'Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024', subject to vetting by the legislative and parliamentary Affairs Department.

Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna.

“Our government is an outcome of anti-discrimination movement. It (the security ordinance) was seen as discriminatory,” adviser on environment, forest, and climate change Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after the meeting.

The public security division of the home ministry initiated the issue as they feel there is “no necessity” of such special security.

As per the decision of the previous government, the 'Father of the Nation