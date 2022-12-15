PM Hasina to open metro rail on 28 Dec

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the country's first-ever elevated metro rail on 28 December as the much-awaited metro rail is ready for commercial operation from Uttara to Agargaon, reports BSS.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Line)-6 of the metro rail from the capital's Uttara to Agargaon at a function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 28 December,” Road Transport and Highways Division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told BSS this evening.

The programme will be held at 10:00am on the day, he said.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a government-owned company, is implementing the metro rail project.