9 senior officials of Ansar and VDP transferred

Soon after the clash with the students in and outside the secretariat, the government on Sunday night transferred nine senior officials including one deputy commandant of the Ansar and VDP to new postings.

A gazette notification, signed by Fouzia Khan, deputy secretary at Ansar Section-1 of public security division under the home ministry, was issued in this connection.

Deputy commandant Md Nurul Hasan Faridi was transferred to the battalion’s Khulna range from Gazipur’s Safipur with the rank of deputy director (DD).