9 senior officials of Ansar and VDP transferred
Soon after the clash with the students in and outside the secretariat, the government on Sunday night transferred nine senior officials including one deputy commandant of the Ansar and VDP to new postings.
A gazette notification, signed by Fouzia Khan, deputy secretary at Ansar Section-1 of public security division under the home ministry, was issued in this connection.
Deputy commandant Md Nurul Hasan Faridi was transferred to the battalion’s Khulna range from Gazipur’s Safipur with the rank of deputy director (DD).
Moreover, eight deputy directors were transfered from their current work places.
DD Md Saifullah Russell was transferred to Dhaka's headquarters (operations) from Chattogram range. Shah Ahmad Fazle Rabbi to Rajshahi from Khulna, Mohammad Abdul Awal to Mymensingh from Sylhet, Kamrun Nahar to Gazipur’s Safipur from Rajshahi, Dr Md Saifur Rahman to Chattogram from Mymensingh, Md Ashraful Alam to Dhaka range from Barishal and Md Ziaul Hasan to Sylhet from Dhaka range.
The transfer order will be effective soon.