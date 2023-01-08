TIB seeks withdrawal of ACC’s work order granting greater powers to secretary

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) withdraw the work order that gives its secretary the authority to appoint and transfer deputy director and assistant director level officers involved in any investigation and inquiry, reports news agency UNB.

Expressing concerns, TIB said that this order could undermine the power of the ACC because the commission’s chairman and commissioners will no longer have the aforementioned power, according to a press release.