Former president Badruddoza Chowdhury passes away

Former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury has passed away. He breathed his last around 3:30 am Saturday while undergoing treatment at Mahila Medical College and Hospital in the capital’s Uttara. He was 94.

Badruddoza Chowdhury had been suffering from various old age complications for a long time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, his son Mahi B Chowdhury said his body was kept at the hospital. A janaza will be held there at around 9:00 am this morning. Then the body will be taken to Badruddoza Chowdhur’s residence in Baridhara. Another janaza will be held there.

Then his body will be taken to his village in Srinagar of Munshiganj on Sunday morning. Two more janaza will be held there before the burial.