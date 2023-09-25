19 more die of dengue, 3033 new patients hospitalised

Some 3,033 more new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the period. Of them, some 801 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,232 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.

A total of 190,758 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Some 79,716 of the patients are from Dhaka and the rest are from outside the capital.

The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.