Tea seller who fell sick due to tear gas during clashes dies 

The tea seller, identified as Ashiq Mia, 50, succumbed to his injuries at Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday. He lived in the Gachtalaghat area of the town.

Ashiq is claimed to be a party worker by BNP, but his family members state that he was not involved with any political activities.

Witnesses said that the BNP brought out a procession at 7:00 in the morning on Tuesday, the first day of the blockade. The procession started from the Gachtalaghat area on the Bhairab-Mymensingh regional highway and headed towards the bus stand. A section of the group picketed in the Gachtalaghat area, leading to a clash between the AL and BNP. Subsequently, the police arrived and fired several tear gas shells to control the situation.