Contempt of court petition filed against DSCC mayor Taposh

An allegation of contempt of court has been brought up against the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, over his remark containing '[we] removed a chief justice'.

Lawyer Shah Ahmed Badol on Sunday filed a petition in this regard with the concerned section of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

In the plea, the lawyer introduced him as the member secretary of the Supreme Court (SC) lawyers' association adhoc committee.