Contempt of court petition filed against DSCC mayor Taposh

An allegation of contempt of court has been brought up against the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, over his remark containing '[we] removed a chief justice'.
Lawyer Shah Ahmed Badol on Sunday filed a petition in this regard with the concerned section of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
In the plea, the lawyer introduced him as the member secretary of the Supreme Court (SC) lawyers' association adhoc committee.
Earlier on 24 May, a report of a national daily over his remark was produced before a three-member Appellate Division led by the chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique.
Senior lawyer M Amir Ul Islam read the report that contained the address of Fazle Noor Taposh delivered at an event in Dhaka on 21 May.
The lawyer told Prothom Alo that the matter was brought to the Appellate Division's attention. As no apparent step was taken, the petition was lodged, pleading to serve a show cause notice to the mayor with summoning him to the court.
The hearing on the petition might take place on Monday in the chamber court of the Appellate Division.