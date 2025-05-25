Chief adviser voices concern over Indian hegemony: Manna

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna has said the Chief Adviser told them that the country is facing a major crisis due to Indian hegemony.

Manna said this during a briefing tonight after a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his official residence, Jamuna, today, Sunday.

“The chief adviser stated that the country is in a major crisis due to Indian hegemony. He believes that the entire nation needs to remain united in response,” said Manna.

The chief adviser held a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna with leaders of several political parties, including Mahmudur Rahman Manna, today.

Manna spoke to journalists outside Jamuna later in the evening.

“He started the discussion by saying that we are in a deep crisis. By crisis, he meant the conspiracy of Indian hegemony. Indian hegemony does not want to accept this change in our country at all. If they could, they would destroy us in a single day, and they are doing everything necessary to that end. That’s what he said,” Manna quoted the chief adviser as saying.