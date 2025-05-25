Chief adviser voices concern over Indian hegemony: Manna
Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna has said the Chief Adviser told them that the country is facing a major crisis due to Indian hegemony.
Manna said this during a briefing tonight after a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his official residence, Jamuna, today, Sunday.
“The chief adviser stated that the country is in a major crisis due to Indian hegemony. He believes that the entire nation needs to remain united in response,” said Manna.
The chief adviser held a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna with leaders of several political parties, including Mahmudur Rahman Manna, today.
Manna spoke to journalists outside Jamuna later in the evening.
“He started the discussion by saying that we are in a deep crisis. By crisis, he meant the conspiracy of Indian hegemony. Indian hegemony does not want to accept this change in our country at all. If they could, they would destroy us in a single day, and they are doing everything necessary to that end. That’s what he said,” Manna quoted the chief adviser as saying.
Manna added that during the meeting, they urged the chief adviser to become more ‘politically engaged’. They also told him that he should clearly announce the date of the election, framework, and how he intends to conduct it.
“The chief adviser clearly informed them that if there are minimal reforms, the election will be held in December; if there are major reforms, it will be in June. He even offered to write in his resignation letter that the election will not be held after June under any circumstances.” Manna added.
Noting that unity among the people and political parties is weakening day by day, Manna said that the chief adviser is worried and frustrated because of it.
He added that they assured the chief adviser that they would remain united on national issues.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the chief adviser also told them that he became disheartened even during a recent meeting of advisory council, which is why he had decided on his resignation.
“A lot of things happened over the issue among them (advisers). He shared a detailed account of how the others stopped him, didn’t allow him to submit the resignation letter, and kept him from stepping down.”