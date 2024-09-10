Border killings to have significant negative impact on Dhaka-Delhi ties: Foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that India should end border killings along the Bangladesh frontier, citing such killing have "significantly negative impact" on bilateral relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

“These border killings are not beneficial for India. They should be stopped in the interest of both countries,” Hossain told reporters at foreign ministry office in the capital Tuesday.

Hossain noted that Bangladesh has made its language of protests to India tougher over the recent border killings, condemning the incidents and demanding justice.

Bangladesh government had previously called on India to halt such heinous acts, investigate all border killings, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable.