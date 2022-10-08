Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sunday

In separate messages on the eve of the day, they underscored the need for following the ideals of the Prophet for peace and prosperity.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a sacred and glorious day for the Muslims of the whole world. Allah had sent Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to this world as 'Rahmatullil Alamin', a blessing for the entire universe, he added.

He (Muhammad) had emerged as 'Sirajam Monira', the enlightened light in the world, the head of the state said, adding, "He showed the path of light in the era of sinful acts, injustice, falsehood and darkness and established a society based-on truth, beauty and justice".

The president said the Prophet has been successful to discharge his duty of establishing 'Tawhid' by establishing Islam, the religion of peace, in the world with his limitless tolerance, hard work, devotion and sufferings and preached the messages of the holy Quran across the world.

Apart from establishing a society based on equality and justice, the Prophet (PBUH) has given clear directives about women rights and dignity, dignity of labour and responsibility of employers, the president said.