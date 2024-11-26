Chinmoy Krishna's bail rejected, sent to jail

The case against Chinmoy Krishna was filed on charges of denigrating the national flag at the Independence Memorial Column near the New Market intersection in Chattogram city.

Mofizur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) of Chattogram city police, confirmed to Prothom Alo that the court had rejected the bail plea.

He also stated that the court issued a division order following the defense lawyer's request.

Additionally, the court instructed the jail superintendent to ensure that Chinmoy Krishna’s medical needs and religious rituals are facilitated in accordance with prison rules.

Strict security measures were put in place for Chinmoy Krishna’s appearance in court. Devotees gathered at the court premises, raising slogans calling for his release.