EU commits € 20 million for migration and reintegration management

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh organised a signing ceremony to mark the signature of the two grant contracts worth € 20 million under the PROTTASHA II - Sustainable reintegration of Bangladeshi returnees and improved migration governance. The Signing Ceremony represents a significant milestone in the EU’s mutual efforts to foster collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh in the area of migration governance and support for returnees, in partnership with IOM and BRAC.
Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate’s Welfare and Overseas Employment and Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Director, (West Europe & EU Wing) Ministry of Foreign Affairs graced the event as special guests, and highlighted the importance of the constant EU assistance to Bangladesh in particular to promote the safe migration. Both of them thanked the European Union for its continuous support to the Government of Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of return and reintegration.
The EU Head of Delegation, Ambassador Charles Whiteley in his opening and welcoming remarks said that "The European Union firmly believes in the principles of human rights, dignity, and solidarity. It recognizes that migration should be a choice and not a necessity driven by desperation. Our commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in ensuring safe, orderly, and well-managed migration has never been stronger."
The IOM Chief of Mission Mr. Abdusattor Esoev highlighted that “in the context of IOM Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship with the European Union, we are very pleased to take this partnership to the next level through the Prottasha II project. This project not only builds on the flagship reintegration initiatives implemented through the Prottasha I project but also furthers the EU and IOM’s pioneering approach towards sustainable reintegration in Bangladesh by ensuring that the integrated approach to reintegration is truly owned by the Government of Bangladesh and local actors. The project will work to contribute to transformative changes in the policy and service delivery systems in Bangladesh to support safe and dignified migration, return, and sustainable reintegration in the years to come.”
BRAC’s Executive Director Asif Saleh stated: “BRAC is committed to working with the Government of Bangladesh and development partners to ensure people can migrate safely, but also they can access social, economic and personal development opportunities when they return. Safe migration and sustainable reintegration directly contribute to improving people's lives, as well as supporting Bangladesh's economic growth. The work done by the government, the EU and partners in Prottasha I in ensuring timely and holistic access to services and improving migration governance returned real impact for returnee migrants and their communities. This year, as the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and the EU turns 50, BRAC is looking forward to working with the government, the EU and partners to build on and deepen efforts in sustainable reintegration through Prottasha II.”
Guests at the event included Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Ambassador of Spain, Anne Gerard van Leeuwen Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Jan Janowski, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Federal Republic Germany, Guillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of France, Sarah Lynge Rothmann, Consul, Chargé d’Affaires Embassy of Denmark, Silje Fines Wannebo, Chargé d’affaires, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Abdusattor Esoev, IOM Chief of Mission, IOM deputy Chief of Mission and Asif Saleh, Executive Director BRAC and Maurizio Cian, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Bangladesh
Prottasha II Programme
Since 2017, the EU has been assisting the Government of Bangladesh in addressing migration governance related issues, including sustainable return and reintegration. The programme Prottasha II is the second one in a row built on the lessons learnt from Prottasha (I) that ended in December 2022. The programme has two components: 1) Improved sustainable reintegration of Bangladeshi returnees and their families in their communities in a gender sensitive manner and 2) Strengthened service delivery systems for improved Migration Governance.
Within the scope of Prottasha II the two implementing partners; IOM and BRAC will provide services all over the country, targeting returnees-in-need, their families including engagement of their communities. More specifically, the services includes, operationalising and rolling-out the national Reintegration Policy for Migrants and National Diaspora Policy, defining and implement Action plans fulfilling the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, building capacity frameworks for MOEWOE. Post-arrival immediate assistance to the returnees in need is one of the main pillars of the project. The project will also provide economic, social and psycho-social assistance as necessary; will establish effective referral mechanisms; engage and build capacities of other smaller NGOs and CSOs to support reintegration process. Services will be inclusive of the families, communities including community-based awareness-raising activities on safe legal migration and reintegration.
The project will work with appropriate GoB agencies to improve the capacity of Labour Attaches in key countries of destination through comprehensive training modules to ensure pre-departure information systems and identification mechanisms for migrants in vulnerable situation, particularly women and girls.