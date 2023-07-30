EU commits € 20 million for migration and reintegration management

The EU Head of Delegation, Ambassador Charles Whiteley in his opening and welcoming remarks said that "The European Union firmly believes in the principles of human rights, dignity, and solidarity. It recognizes that migration should be a choice and not a necessity driven by desperation. Our commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in ensuring safe, orderly, and well-managed migration has never been stronger."

The IOM Chief of Mission Mr. Abdusattor Esoev highlighted that “in the context of IOM Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship with the European Union, we are very pleased to take this partnership to the next level through the Prottasha II project. This project not only builds on the flagship reintegration initiatives implemented through the Prottasha I project but also furthers the EU and IOM’s pioneering approach towards sustainable reintegration in Bangladesh by ensuring that the integrated approach to reintegration is truly owned by the Government of Bangladesh and local actors. The project will work to contribute to transformative changes in the policy and service delivery systems in Bangladesh to support safe and dignified migration, return, and sustainable reintegration in the years to come.”

BRAC’s Executive Director Asif Saleh stated: “BRAC is committed to working with the Government of Bangladesh and development partners to ensure people can migrate safely, but also they can access social, economic and personal development opportunities when they return. Safe migration and sustainable reintegration directly contribute to improving people's lives, as well as supporting Bangladesh's economic growth. The work done by the government, the EU and partners in Prottasha I in ensuring timely and holistic access to services and improving migration governance returned real impact for returnee migrants and their communities. This year, as the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and the EU turns 50, BRAC is looking forward to working with the government, the EU and partners to build on and deepen efforts in sustainable reintegration through Prottasha II.”