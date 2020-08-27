‘67pc people don’t wear masks due to discomfort and heat stress’

Although 92.9 per cent people think wearing face masks is an imperative to stave off coronavirus, 67.40 per cent said they do not wear masks as it causes discomfort and heat stress. While 20.90 per cent mentioned suffocation and breathing difficulty while wearing masks.

These have been revealed in an online opinion survey, jointly conducted by BRAC and Prothom Alo in association with Lifebuoy.

The findings were revealed at a webinar on Thursday moderated by Prothom Alo special news editor Shawkat Hossain.

A total of 320,781 respondents participated in the survey conducted between 31 July and 18 August.

The survey comprised 10 questions, five of which were on wearing masks, four on hand-washing and one on social distancing practices. The survey was conducted on social media and the Prothom Alo website.

On the results of the survey, Mushtaq Hossain, former chief scientific officer, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, “It is not possible for us to sit at home anymore. We have to run our daily life while maintaining reasonable behaviour and taking effective measures. The public awareness campaign with messages about health safety need to continue.”