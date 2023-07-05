Don’t want US foreign policy failures in Bangladesh: Elected Bangladeshi-American officials write to Biden

Bangladeshi-American elected officials, and members of human rights as well as professional organizations have urged US president Joe Biden to change the current course of action and ensure a violence-free, secular, democratic future for Bangladesh.

In a statement addressed to Biden, the Bangladeshi-Americans said that they are concerned about the repeated failure of the US foreign policy in its attempt to “establish democracy” without considering the historical and socio-political context in Muslim countries and regions.

“The vivid examples of American foreign policy failure are Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. We don’t want that to happen in Bangladesh,” the statement reads.

The recent US policies and rhetoric are only “motivating terrorists and confounding liberal forces,” said the signatories of the statement.

The Bangladeshi-American elected officials, rights activists, and professionals also said they firmly support Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s strategies in combating terrorism in Bangladesh and South Asia.

“While we appreciate the concern of your administration about the upcoming election in Bangladesh, the US policy must also consider the widespread terrorism incidents in Bangladesh perpetrated directly by the BNP-Jamaat alliance and terrorist groups under the patronage of the alliance,” they said in the statement.