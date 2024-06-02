NOAB recognises six newspapers completing 25 and 50 years

Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has recognised two newspapers completing 25 years and four completing 50 years after their establishment. The newspapers were recognised in a ceremony held at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday evening.

The two newspapers completing 25 years are ‘Prothom Alo’ and ‘Manab Zamin’ while the four completing 50 years are ‘Sangbad’, ‘Ittefaq’, ‘Dainik Azadi’, and ‘Purbanchal’. The organisations were handed over crests as a sign of this recognition. Editor and representatives of the newspapers received the crests on behalf of their respective organisations.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In addition to highlighting the role of newspapers in the past, the speaker also mentioned the contribution of the media in the present as well.